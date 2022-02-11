1 arrested after high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties in stolen car

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement says a woman led Thomas, Grady, and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officers on a high-speed chase Thursday before the stolen car was forced to stop with a pit maneuver.

Brianna Buehler, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Highway 111 in Grady County by the sheriff’s office after a two-county chase at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Brianna Buehler arrested after high speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties. (Grady County Sheriff's Office)

Thomasville police say they attempted to stop Buehler’s red Jeep but she fled from police at a high speed.

Grady County deputies joined Thomasville police and GSP troopers in the chase and the pursuit ended at Reagan Road and Highway 111.

Stolen Jeep in high-speed chase through Thomas, Grady counties. (Georgia State Patrol)

No one was injured.

Buehler was charged with DUI, fleeing, and possession of a stolen car. She is being held in the Thomas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.