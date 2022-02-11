Advertisement

Bainbridge police release images of burglary on East River Road

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip...
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip at 1006 East River Road.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bainbridge police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for a burglary on East River Road.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip at 1006 East River Road.

The suspect was driving a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado Z71 truck, according to Bainbridge police.

Bainbridge police recommend contacting Officer John Walker at 229-248-2038 or by email at johnw@bainbridgecity.com if you think you recognize the man in these photos.

You can also send them a Facebook message. All information will remain confidential.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee couple accused of stealing donations for firefighters heading back to court
Safety concerns for the homeless
Safety concerns rise after homeless person’s death
A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway...
Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating
Florida State University announced Thursday it is hiring Rhonda L. Harris as its new chief of...
FSU hires new police chief
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force

Latest News

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip...
Zip Trip Burglary
Rita Coolidge performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 2, 2019,...
Rita Coolidge inducted into Florida Artists Hall of Fame
Police Lights
Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot during armed robbery at Greystone Apartments