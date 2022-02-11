Bainbridge police release images of burglary on East River Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bainbridge police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for a burglary on East River Road.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip at 1006 East River Road.

The suspect was driving a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado Z71 truck, according to Bainbridge police.

Bainbridge police recommend contacting Officer John Walker at 229-248-2038 or by email at johnw@bainbridgecity.com if you think you recognize the man in these photos.

You can also send them a Facebook message. All information will remain confidential.

