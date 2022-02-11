Big Bend Homeless Coalition to launch initiative to fund the Hope Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week, a man found dead at a local grocery store sparks concerns from the public.

The Big Bend Homeless Coalition launched an initiative to fund the Hope Community on Friday.

Now, the Hope Community is designed as an emergency shelter for families with minor children.

Holly Bernardo, the CEO of the Homeless Coalition, said the Hope Community has actually never been fully funded and it’s time for that to change.

The coalition said if 1,000 people, organizers, or businesses pledge $600 a year or $50 a month and then they will meet their goal.

This comes after the pandemic impacted people who never imagined they’d be homeless.

“I think people are shocked by the fact that people are living in a shelter and going to work every day but that’s what we see as we work with our residents and try to find them access to affordable housing in our community,” said the CEO of the Homeless Coalition Holly Bernardo.

Roy Blake, found himself and his family in the Hope Community after a trying time in his life.

Friday he spoke on how he wants to see the stigma behind homelessness come to an end.

“People have to understand that it’s not just people who are addicted for drugs or people who are this that and need help. We come in all shape, sizes, weird hats, and everything,” said Roy Blake.

Every donation helps provide a safe and temporary home for families in need of shelter.

