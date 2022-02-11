Advertisement

Big Bend Homeless Coalition to launch initiative to fund the Hope Community

By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week, a man found dead at a local grocery store sparks concerns from the public.

The Big Bend Homeless Coalition launched an initiative to fund the Hope Community on Friday.

Now, the Hope Community is designed as an emergency shelter for families with minor children.

Holly Bernardo, the CEO of the Homeless Coalition, said the Hope Community has actually never been fully funded and it’s time for that to change.

The coalition said if 1,000 people, organizers, or businesses pledge $600 a year or $50 a month and then they will meet their goal.

This comes after the pandemic impacted people who never imagined they’d be homeless.

“I think people are shocked by the fact that people are living in a shelter and going to work every day but that’s what we see as we work with our residents and try to find them access to affordable housing in our community,” said the CEO of the Homeless Coalition Holly Bernardo.

Roy Blake, found himself and his family in the Hope Community after a trying time in his life.

Friday he spoke on how he wants to see the stigma behind homelessness come to an end.

“People have to understand that it’s not just people who are addicted for drugs or people who are this that and need help. We come in all shape, sizes, weird hats, and everything,” said Roy Blake.

Every donation helps provide a safe and temporary home for families in need of shelter.

To learn more about the initiative and how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee couple accused of stealing donations for firefighters heading back to court
FAMU students intern with NFL and head to Super Bowl LVI
FAMU students surprised by all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LVI
Safety concerns for the homeless
Safety concerns rise after homeless person’s death
A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway...
Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating
Florida State University announced Thursday it is hiring Rhonda L. Harris as its new chief of...
FSU hires new police chief

Latest News

Big Bend Homeless Coalition to launch initiative to fund the Hope Community
Big Bend Homeless Coalition to launch initiative to fund the Hope Community
A network of cousins with roots in South Georgia is working to prevent old slave cemetery sites...
Preserving the past: Long lost cousins try to preserve abandoned slave cemetery in South Georgia
There are thousands of people living across the United States who can all trace their roots...
Preserving the past: Long lost cousins try to preserve abandoned slave cemetery in South Georgia
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, a man was seen on camera stealing building materials from the Zip Trip...
Bainbridge police release images of burglary on East River Road