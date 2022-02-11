Diaz-Johnston murder case headed to a grand jury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The investigation into the murder of Jorge Diaz-Johnston is now in the hands of the State Attorney.

Diaz-Johnston was found dead in a Jackson County landfill on Jan. 8. His body is believed to have ended up at the Campbellton-area landfill after being picked up from a public garbage site in Okaloosa County.

A missing person flyer issued by the Tallahassee Police Department said Diaz-Johnston was last seen on Remington Green Circle five days before his body was discovered.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner now says the department has completed its investigation and turned the case over to the State Attorney’s Office for a grand jury to review.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said prosecutors are working with TPD on the case, but “the actions of the grand jury are confidential and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Diaz-Johnston was a well-known figure in the LGBTQ community. According to Equality Florida, Johnston and his husband Don were integral in overturning a gay marriage ban in Florida in 2015.

