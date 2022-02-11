Advertisement

FAMU students surprised by all expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl

Two FAMU students granted the opportunity to intern with the National Football League and get an all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LVI
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just days away from the Super Bowl and two local college students will be there after receiving a surprise e-mail from the NFL.

The FAMU students are part of the NFL’S Experienceship,  a mentorship program for students at HBCU’s across the country.

The two sports fans had no idea it would land them an all-expense paid trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Tia Huie and Tatiana Barnes still can’t believe it.

“I was like, what? I’m going to the Super Bowl?” FAMU Senior Tia Huie said describing the moment she opened that e-mail a couple weeks ago.

“I didn’t believe ... I was like, they must have sent this to the wrong person,” FAMU Sophomore Tatiana Barnes said.

“To actually have it happen to you is like, wow,” Huie said.

The two FAMU students flew out to L-A earlier this week. They’re helping with all those pre-game events as players, fans and celebrities arrive from all over.

We talked to them while sitting in the bleachers at Bragg Stadium right before they left.

“So definitely going from a stadium like this to a stadium like SoFi is going to be unbelievable,” Huie said.

“Getting to see those fans coming from across the states, even the world,  in that arena is just going to be amazing,” Barnes said.

Tia is a senior majoring Health, Fitness and Leisure.  Tatiana is a sophomore in Business Administration. Both are interns with the NFL Experienceship - an NFL partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities designed to open doors and boost diversity in the league.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and I feel like as a student wanting to establish a successful career in sports ... it’s my foot in the door,” Huie said.

The NFL telling us it’s a mentorship program that allows students to work and network alongside NFL professionals.

“This introduces us to a diverse set of future leaders that continue to successfully move our league forward,” said Natara Holloway, NFL Vice President of Football Strategy and Business Development.

“It’s important for us to know that the NFL is looking for a diverse talent pool,” Tatiana Barnes said. “They’re creating a pipeline for us. It opens that door of opportunity for us and all we need is a chance and we’re going to take it and run with it.”

