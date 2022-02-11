Advertisement

Jefferson County Schools works towards being back in local control

Jefferson County released from state financial oversight
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Changes are coming to Jefferson County Schools.

The district is back under local control after the Florida Board of Education lifted a state of financial emergency.

After the state took over five years ago, the district has been run by a charter company but it will be autonomous again starting in July.

Superintendent Eydie Tricquet says this change in control is huge for the county as their plan is to rebuild the district from the ground up.

After state control for years, the Jefferson County School District is now back in control of its finances and now have the power to purchase school items and hire teachers and staff without state permission.

Instead, the district will submit monthly budgets to show they’re staying on track.

“So you’ll see a lot more certified teachers in the classroom and different administrators with different backgrounds to work with our students in our culture and the things that they need,” said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Eydie Tricquet. “Hopefully with our community school, that’s one of our huge things that we are wanting to get off the ground, to be able to meet all the needs of the students and not just academic.”

Education commissioner Richard Corcoran is challenging the district to improve its grade from a ‘D’ to a ‘C’ within a year.

Tricquet is hopeful they can do it that quickly but believes a realistic change will occur in two to three years.

Some parents Brandon spoke to, but didn’t want to speak on camera, said they’re excited and hopeful for a change to get their kids the best education possible.

The Jefferson County School District is set to be out of charter control July 30th with superintendent Tricquet telling WCTV that Somerset Academy plans to help them with the transition.

