Leon DOH and Neighborhood Medical Center host Black HIV/AIDS Awareness event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - February 7th marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The designation began in 1999 to help end HIV stigma and increase HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

The Department of Health in Leon County and the Neighborhood Medical Center partnered with community organizations and non-profits to raise awareness in a drive-through event Thursday afternoon.

Participants included the Bond Neighborhood Medical Center, the Sickle Cell Foundation, Big Bend Cares, Well Care, Maternal and Paternal Services, FAMU’s Tune-Up Program, and Second Harvest.

Participants could get free HIV and sickle cell testing and education, as well as donated food from Second Harvest.

“The overall goal is to get to zero, which means no new HIV infections,” explained Joseph Ward, the Health Educator of the Neighborhood Medical Center. “So, if people have information and have the resources, we can also inspire them to put their best foot forward, to help reduce the number of HIV cases in the state of Florida.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, Black/African American people accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 42% (16,002) of the 37,968 new HIV diagnoses.

In Leon County, 69% of all people diagnosed with HIV In 2020 identified as African American or Black.

