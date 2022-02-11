Advertisement

Leon DOH and Neighborhood Medical Center host Black HIV/AIDS Awareness event

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness
By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - February 7th marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The designation began in 1999 to help end HIV stigma and increase HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

The Department of Health in Leon County and the Neighborhood Medical Center partnered with community organizations and non-profits to raise awareness in a drive-through event Thursday afternoon.

Participants included the Bond Neighborhood Medical Center, the Sickle Cell Foundation, Big Bend Cares, Well Care, Maternal and Paternal Services, FAMU’s Tune-Up Program, and Second Harvest.

Participants could get free HIV and sickle cell testing and education, as well as donated food from Second Harvest.

“The overall goal is to get to zero, which means no new HIV infections,” explained Joseph Ward, the Health Educator of the Neighborhood Medical Center. “So, if people have information and have the resources, we can also inspire them to put their best foot forward, to help reduce the number of HIV cases in the state of Florida.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, Black/African American people accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 42% (16,002) of the 37,968 new HIV diagnoses.

In Leon County, 69% of all people diagnosed with HIV In 2020 identified as African American or Black.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force
A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway...
Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating
Colby Matthew Godwin faces four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age but less...
Blountstown man arrested for 19 counts of child sex crimes
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
$200 million budget cut for multiple Florida school districts

Latest News

Safety concerns for the homeless
Safety concerns rise after homeless person’s death
Jefferson County Schools will soon be back under local control.
Jefferson County Schools works towards being back in local control
After an hour and a half of public comment and about two hours of discussion, the Blueprint...
Two weeks away from Doak vote, debate over Blueprint funding continues
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ashley street car theft captured