Live Oak man arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of sexually battering a young child.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Frank Kalandek of Live Oak on multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

They say the victim is under the age of 12.

It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.

