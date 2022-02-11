Advertisement

Live Oak man arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery

It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of sexually battering a young child.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Frank Kalandek of Live Oak on multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

They say the victim is under the age of 12.

It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.

