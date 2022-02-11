Advertisement

Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street

Police Lights
Police Lights
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street early Friday morning, according to an incident report from the Tallahassee Police Department.

Neighbors in the 2100 block of the street told police they heard screams around 3 a.m. and they rushed to help the victim, according to TPD’s Public Information Office.

TPD learned Enrique Montalvo, 21, was arguing with the victim at that time.

When Montalvo noticed the neighbors, he went inside and grabbed a handgun, pointed it at the neighbors and told them to mind their own business, TPD says.

Domestic battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill were charged against Montalvo, according to TPD.

