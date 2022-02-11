Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery at Greystone Apartments

By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was shot during an armed robbery at the Greystone Apartments Thursday night.

According to TPD, officers responded to the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 10:44 p.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound, TPD’s incident report states.

TPD says the suspects took some of the victim’s belongings and left the area.

“This is an open and active investigation,” the incident report says.

TPD did not provide any information about the suspects in this armed robbery.

