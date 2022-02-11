Rita Coolidge inducted into Florida Art Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rita Coolidge was inducted into the Florida Art Hall of Fame, according to a press release from the Secretary of State’s office.

In 1967, Coolidge graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in art. Coolidge began her career as a musician in Tallahassee, and after more than five years of her singing career, she returned to the city in 2017. She and her husband now support animal and habitat preservation efforts and say she’s happy to be back in Florida, where everything is still alive.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced the selection of inductees into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame for the class years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“Inducting into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed on artists by the State of Florida,” said Secretary Lee. “Induction in the Florida Artists Hall of Fame recognizes our state’s most distinguished artists who have made significant contributions to their craft and whose work continues to inspire millions of people in Florida, the United States, and globally.”

The FAHF, established by the Florida Legislature in 1986, honors living and deceased artists who have made significant contributions to the arts in Florida. The Florida Council on Arts and Culture commissioned Enzo Torcoletti, a St.Augustine artist, to create a memorial bronze sculpture for the inductees. A plaque will be permanently placed on the FAHF wall in the rotunda of the Florida Capitol building for each inductee.

The Florida Artists Hall of Fame currently consists of more than 50 inductees.

2020 Class of Florida Artists Hall of Fame Inductees

Singer Rita Coolidge and painter Guy LaBree were selected for induction into the 2020 class of FAHF.

The induction ceremony of inductees will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at The Marriott at Cascade Park Ballroom in Tallahassee in partnership with the annual Word of South Festival.

2021 Class of Florida Artists Hall of Fame Inductees

Mary GrandPré, the illustrator of Harry Potter books and cameraman, producer, and director Tom Fitz who’s known for documenting our planet’s natural wonders were selected for induction into the 2021 class of FAHF.

The date of the induction ceremony for the 2021 class of inductees will be announced once the details are finalized in the summer of 2022.

2022 Class of Florida Artists Hall of Fame Inductees

For the 2022 class FAHF selection, four artists were inducted, including actor Wayne Brady, painters Buster Kenton and Sandra Lloyd and artist Bob Ross.

An induction ceremony is expected in the summer of 2022 and will be announced when the details are finalized.

