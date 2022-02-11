Safety concerns rise after homeless person’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Conversations about safety are starting to swirl following the death of a homeless man Wednesday outside of a Community Co-Op Market.

Police confirming the death but not they are not releasing any more information about the cause.

“I saw a couple of cop cars, an ambulance, and I saw that they had the yellow tape and I saw someone standing over what I believe to be someone’s body,” said Tallahassee resident Yvette Champion.

Tallahassee resident Yvette Champion was passing through the Community Co-Op Market when she noticed the scene Wednesday morning.

“I just felt really sad that that happened to him because it was really cold that night so I just assumed he probably succumbed to the weather conditions that night,” Champion said.

Director of the Continuum of Care Johnna Coleman said the city and the county have come together in an effort to bring help to those in need.

“We have been given additional money from the city and the county to try ot work toward strategies that work toward street outreach, landlord outreach and finding more affordable units so we can move people from the streets and into housing,” said Director Johnna Coleman.

Coleman wants the people of Tallahassee to know that these are things that just take time.

“We sit down and have a conversation and then we can’t find that person for two weeks so that kind of time lapsed and also there are documents and things that people are missing that would help them get into housing,” Coleman said.

For resident Terri Lee, she’s seen the increase of homeless people and tries to help however she can.

“If you have a spare blanket, you are not using or put little food kits together. I, also, from time to time carry those like tiny cans of tuna or chicken that you can get from Walmart from time to time for like a buck and a quarter,” said Tallahassee resident Terri Lee.

Champion calling on the city to make a change.

“I know they have to see it; they live in Tallahassee, and they pass by the same streets we do and there is no way they can’t see it so something definitely needs to be done about it,” Champion said.

The Community Co-Op Market does accept donations at their register.

All of the donations received go directly to the Kearney Center as part of its, “Change for the Community” program.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.