Seminole great LeRoy Butler named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State legend LeRoy Butler was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class as announced on Thursday during the annual NFL Honors show. Butler played all of his NFL career as a Safety for the Green Bay Packers and is the first player to perform the “Lambeau Leap” in Green Bay all while winning a Super Bowl in his time in Wisconsin.

Butler was a second round selection in the 1990 NFL Draft after his storied three-year letterman college career at Florida State where he still holds the record for interception yards in a game (109 at Syracuse in 1989) and is still fifth all-time in the schools record books for single-season interceptions (seven, also in 1989).

Perhaps Butler’s most famous contribution to the ‘Noles and the college game however came on special teams as the ball carrier for Bobby Bowden’s famous “Puntrooskie” play to set up a game-winning field goal at third ranked Clemson in 1988. Florida State inducted Butler into its Hall of Fame in 2001 with the Packers following suit in 2007.

This was the Jacksonville native’s third time on the Hall of Fame ballot being voted in alongside Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young and Tony Boselli.

