Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee couple accused of stealing donations for firefighters heading back to court
A homeless man died while sleeping outside the Community Co-Op Market on Apalachee Parkway...
Homeless man dies outside Community Co-Op Market, TPD investigating
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Pinellas Sheriff backs releasing names of Tallahassee officers who used deadly force
Florida State University announced Thursday it is hiring Rhonda L. Harris as its new chief of...
FSU hires new police chief
A Hahira family loses their home and everything in it after an overnight fire.
Hahira family loses almost everything after an overnight house fire

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, and how you can report one
Police Lights
Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Potential new wave of attacks in Jewish communities