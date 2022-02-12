Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 12

Warmer temperatures along with clouds and rain chances will start off the new weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a little warmer Saturday morning with temps in the 40s to near 50 and increased cloud coverage. Showers were observed offshore, and some could have an impact along the Big Bend. It’s too dry inland for showers to really last long. It will be warmer Saturday with highs approaching 70 in many spots. Rain chances will increase, though not a lot as a front approaches the area tonight and early Sunday. Rain chances will be at 20% Saturday night and Sunday morning with a slow clearing of the sky late Sunday.

The cold weather makes a comeback starting Monday morning with lows at or below freezing inland. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 60s, but a warming trend returns before another storm system approaches the U.S. late week. Details remain uncertain, but rain chances appear to be the highest on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s starting Wednesday with lows getting closer to 60 starting Thursday morning.

