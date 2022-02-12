Governor Ron DeSantis announces over $91 million in funding to help aid in Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -More than $91 million is coming to Florida’s panhandle to continue to support recovery for areas impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the money will go toward things like improving stormwater systems and remodeling sewer systems.

The funding will be awarded to 14 different communities in the panhandle to improve infrastructures. Communities that will receive awards are:

Communities receiving awards are:

Town of Alford ($13,879,500)- to install a city wide septic to sewer remodel.



City of Marianna ($11,195,475)- to recover City’s stormwater drainage system.



City of Marianna ($7,191,760)- to replace nearly 24,150 linear feet of needed potable water main pipes.



City of Blountstown ($9,933,954)- to repair damage to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.



City of Wewahitchka ($8,500,000) - to conduct city-wide wastewater system repairs.



Town of Grand Ridge ($7,508,451)- to install emergency generators and SCADA communications systems to the Town’s lift stations.



Town of Grand Ridge ($1,017,050)- to replace the emergency generators at two potable water wells and install a SCADA communications system to the Potable Water System.



City of Bristol ($6,869,018)- to make wastewater and stormwater improvements.



City of Graceville ($6,347,700)- to support sanitary sewer system hardening and resiliency.



City of Graceville ($2,431,500)- to support Graceville Fire Rescue Station relocation and reconstruction.



Town of Sneads ($3,629,750)- to make restoration improvements and repairs throughout the Town’s wastewater treatment and transmission systems.



Town of Sneads ($1,907,925)- supports critical transportation and drainage infrastructure restoration projects.



Town of Malone ($3,041,300)- constructs city-wide stormwater improvements.



Town of Campbellton ($2,998,625)- rehabilitates the City’s stormwater drainage system.



Town of Vernon ($1,674,622)- to install emergency generators and communications systems to the City’s lift stations.



City of Jacob City ($1,412,073)- to upgrade drainage ditches city wide and pave two eroded roadways.



City of Gretna ($750,000)- to replace the City’s Ground Storage Tank.



Town of Wausau ($407,542)- to replace the storm water drainage culvert system and restore the damaged and undermined pavement and road base on 2nd Avenue.



Town of Wausau ($330,110)- to support potable water system hardening and resiliency.



Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long term recovery efforts and is administered by the DEO which allows local governments to build back more resilient.

More information can be found at RebuildFlorida.gov

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.