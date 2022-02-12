Advertisement

Local leaders host “Stop the violence” rally in Gadsden County

Anti-Violence Rally in Gadsden
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An all too familiar call for change by leaders in Gadsden county Friday. Local religious leaders held a “Stop the Violence” Rally outside of the county courthouse.

According to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office the start to the new year began with a violent start. GCSO Chaplin Jimmy Salters organized the rally and believes the connecting with the community’s youth is the biggest challenge.

"We've had some incidents in the community where people were murdered and violence among children. It breaks my heart with loss of life among these people because of senseless gun violence," said Chaplin Salters.

Chaplin Salters went on to say that he needs the help of parents to connect to their children and ensure a bright future for them and the community.

Chaplin Salters and other leaders in the community plan to take the rally on the road in the coming months.

