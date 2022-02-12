Advertisement

One person dead from a nightclub shooting in Jackson County

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.(AP)
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting killed one person Friday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a nightclub “in the northwest part of the county,” according to a press release issued Saturday. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead.

“Deputies and Investigators with the JCSO, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Medical Examiner are on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation,” the Office wrote in the press release.

No further details were released about the victim or the location of the night club.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (850) 482-9624, or call Chipola Crimestoppers at (850) 526-5000.

This is a developing story, and this story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot during armed robbery at Greystone Apartments
FAMU students intern with NFL and head to Super Bowl LVI
FAMU students surprised by all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LVI
It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.
Live Oak man arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery
Safety concerns for the homeless
Safety concerns rise after homeless person’s death

Latest News

Warmer temperatures along with clouds and rain chances will start off the new weekend....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 12
Warmer temperatures along with clouds and rain chances will start off the new weekend....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 12
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the money will go toward things like improving...
Governor Ron DeSantis announces over $91 million in funding to help aid in Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
Anti-Violence rally in Thomasville, Georgia.
Local leaders host “Stop the violence” rally in Gadsden County