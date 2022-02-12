One person dead from a nightclub shooting in Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting killed one person Friday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a nightclub “in the northwest part of the county,” according to a press release issued Saturday. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead.

“Deputies and Investigators with the JCSO, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Medical Examiner are on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation,” the Office wrote in the press release.

No further details were released about the victim or the location of the night club.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (850) 482-9624, or call Chipola Crimestoppers at (850) 526-5000.

This is a developing story, and this story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.