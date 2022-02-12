Tallahassee family waiting for a heart transplant for baby Benjamin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family has been on the list for a heart transplant for their baby since last summer.

Benjamin Nelsen was born on August 31st with a congenital heart defect.

February 7th through February 14th marks Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. February 14th is National Donor Day.

Tiffany Nelsen found out about her son’s heart condition in June when she was six months pregnant.

“The lower right ventricle chamber of his heart didn’t form correctly. It’s not able to circulate the blood from his heart to his lungs,” Nelsen explained.

The night Benjamin was born, he was sent from the NICU to the Pediatric Cardiac ICU, which is where he’s been since.

“He actually stopped breathing on his way up here, and so they basically saved his life the night he was born,” Nelsen said.

Benjamin was intubated several days after he was born; his parents could not hold him while he was on the ventilator. Doctors at Shands tried twice to put a stint in his heart when he was two weeks old, but both efforts failed.

They then used a shunt and put Benjamin on a ventricular assist device, or a VAD.

“That was surgically implanted to his heart, and it’s a machine that is keeping his heart pumping and his blood circulating. It’s basically the reason that he is alive,” Nelsen said.

In his short life, Benjamin has had two strokes and multiple seizures.

Tiffany Nelsen said although Benjamin is a good eater, he is also currently using a feeding tube to ensure he gets his medication.

Benjamin also contracted COVID-19 at the start of January and had a picc line and skin infection.

“Outside of God, there’s no reason that he should’ve made it this far,” Nelsen said.

Benjamin has spent his entire life at Shands in Gainesville. His family relocated from their newly-purchased home in Buck Lake to a house 45 minutes from the hospital.

Nelsen said Benjamin’s three and a half year old sister Marjorie loves him, although she’s only been able to see him in person a couple of times.

“Every day we video call her, and she sees Benjamin and tries to talk to him,” Nelsen said.

However, even the best case scenario comes with heartache for the family.

A “hero heart” for Benjamin, as they call it, would mean a different outcome for someone else.

“The reality is that in order for my son to live, another baby will not be,” Nelsen said. “That’s been such a source of sadness. Sadness is putting it mildly.”

Tiffany Nelsen’s sister, Cassidy Hettema, has been part of her support system.

“She’s been the person that I’ve texted or called when things just seem too much,” Nelsen said.

Hettema said she utilizes a “theology of presence” to help her sister.

“I think when someone’s in a hard place, they’re not going to call you and say, ‘I need dinner tonight.’ I think just finding those ways to say, ‘I can do this, this, or this today, pick one!’”

Hettema said she’s drawn also strength from her own daughter, who is in Marjorie’s preschool class when the Nelsens are in Tallahassee.

“Every time she prays, it’s in this future or present tense, like, ‘Thank you God for giving Benjamin a heart.’ It’s just going to happen, in her little mind, like her world is so certain. That’s been really encouraging to me,” Hettema said.

Hettema has spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the Nelsens.

Benjamin is part of the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Donations to his fund cover everything from relocation expenses to medical bills.

“We’re really humbled by the love of strangers,” Hettema said. “It’s been such a blessing because unlike other fundraising platforms, every dollar goes directly to him. CODA covers all those expenses like a credit card transaction; it doesn’t hit the family.”

“I don’t know how people do this without a support system,” Nelsen said.

The Nelsens have a fundraiser on February 23rd at Jeri’s Midtown Cafe. 15% of the proceeds will go to Benjamin’s fund.

You can follow Benjamin’s journey on his CODA page here, or on Facebook here.

