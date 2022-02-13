Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures ranged from the mid 30s to the lower 40s as of 7 a.m. Saturday under a clear to mostly clear sky. A wind shift to out of the east will help increase moisture throughout the day and bring high temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 with more clouds coming in later in the day. As the center of high pressure at the surface moves east into the Atlantic, the wind will shift to more out of the southeast and increase the morning lows into the 50s Sunday.

A storm system that was beginning to take shape in the western Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning is forecast to increase in size and organization and advance east through the rest of the weekend. Clouds will continue to increase in coverage Sunday with a warmer high in the 70s. Rain chances will only be at 20% Sunday afternoon, but increase to near 50% Sunday night with a low closer to 60 degrees. A chance of showers will linger for the first half of Monday with a slow clearing later in the day with a high in the upper 60s to near 70.

After the cold front passes Monday, a cooler and quiet forecast is in store for much of the week. Despite some mid-level disturbances forecast to pass by or pass to our north late week, the sky will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. The coldest morning will be on Wednesday with a low in the mid to upper 30s; otherwise, lows for the rest of the week will be in the 40s.

