Franklin County residents host car show fundraiser for family who lost two daughters in fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County community raised more than $3,000 today to donate are to a family who lost their home and two children in a fire last month.

“We as a community have always come together when people are in need,” Easpoint resident Jessica Ward said. “It was a no-brainer.”

Ward and her husband organized the car show fundraiser on the family’s behalf.

“We’re never going to replace Alexis and Lilly,” Ward said. “But we can give them some kind of semblance of moving forward by getting them a new home.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department raised enough money for the Cooper’s to buy a new mobile home, but now, Ward and others want to help cover other expenses, like a new car to replace the one lost in the fire.

“It’s a long, hard grieving process,” Eastpoint resident Kasey Hartman said. “So it’s gonna take some time, but I’m glad that we could all come together and help them.”

Hartman is an acquaintance of the cooper family. He says they were frequent customers at a gas station where he works.

“Very great family,” Hartman said. “Definitely was a tragic incident that happened.”

Ward said at least 100 people showed up today, many of whom didn’t know the Coopers personally, but didn’t hesitate to support their neighbors in need.

“That’s just the right thing to do,” Ward said. “And that’s it. That’s how we do it.”

