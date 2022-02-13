One arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One person was arrested following a stabbing Saturday night in Tallahassee, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee Police Department said a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on S. Adams Street near Bass Street.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers said the suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the public.

