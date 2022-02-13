Advertisement

One arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee

A person was arrested following a Saturday night stabbing.
A person was arrested following a Saturday night stabbing.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One person was arrested following a stabbing Saturday night in Tallahassee, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee Police Department said a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on S. Adams Street near Bass Street.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers said the suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot during armed robbery at Greystone Apartments
FAMU students intern with NFL and head to Super Bowl LVI
FAMU students surprised by all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LVI
It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.
Live Oak man arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery
Tallahassee family waiting for a heart transplant for baby Benjamin
Tallahassee family waiting for a heart transplant for baby Benjamin

Latest News

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
One person dead from a nightclub shooting in Jackson County
Warmer temperatures along with clouds and rain chances will start off the new weekend....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 12
Warmer temperatures along with clouds and rain chances will start off the new weekend....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 12
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the money will go toward things like improving...
Governor Ron DeSantis announces over $91 million in funding to help aid in Hurricane Michael recovery efforts