One arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One person was arrested following a stabbing Saturday night in Tallahassee, according to police.
A spokesperson with the Tallahassee Police Department said a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on S. Adams Street near Bass Street.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.
Officers said the suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the public.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.