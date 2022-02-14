Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Feb. 14

Valentine's Day started with a big chill, but warmer days are ahead along with better rain chances by late week.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were near or below freezing early Monday morning with a clear sky. With a light wind, some locations had a wind chill below 30 degrees. The sun is forecast to shine for Valentine’s Day with highs nearing 60 in most locations. Some high-level clouds may move into the area near or after dusk Monday with temperatures forecast to hit the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will moderate through mid week and warm up late week ahead of a storm system that’s forecast to enter the eastern U.S. Rain chances will climb Thursday night into Friday. Models seem to diverge in thinking beyond Saturday morning with respect to rain chances, but willing to keep low odds in place.

