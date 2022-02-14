Citizens for Ethics Reform calls on City Commission to implement proposed changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the Tallahassee City Commissioners’ Ethics Workshop scheduled for Wednesday morning, an ethics coalition is calling on local leaders to implement certain reforms.

The Commissioners will discuss lobbying, whistleblower protections, and the jurisdiction of the Independent Ethics Board.

The revisions to ethics ordinances are proposed by the Independent Ethics Board. The group says the changes would increase transparency and public trust.

The Citizens for Ethics Reform is hoping for action at the workshop. The group includes Integrity Florida, Common Cause Florida, the League of Women Voters, and others.

Ben Wilcox is the Executive Director of Integrity Florida.

He’s in favor of re-writing the definitions of lobbyists and lobbying in City law.

“The current lobby registration requirement for City government is a joke,” WIlcox said.

Wilcox said the current regulations have loopholes.

“Essentially, it says here, you’re a lobbyist if you lobby. It leaves the door open for somebody to say, ‘I’m not a lobbyist because I don’t lobby. I consult, or I communicate.’ The proposed

definitions close the loophole,” Wilcox said.

Marilynn Wills with the Tallahassee branch of the League of Women Voters of Florida wants the Commission to extend whistleblower protections to the Ethics Board.

Right now, they’re handled by the Inspector General.

“Only the Ethics Board is truly independent,” Wills said. “Without such protection, City employees will be reluctant to call out ethics violations for fear of termination, emotion, or retribution.”

The City Commission will also discuss the jurisdiction of the Ethics Board.

Former Board Chair Richard Herring argues the Board’s authority should extend to the City Commissioners when they sit on other boards, including the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

“You serve on the CRA because you’re a City Commissioner. When you get elected as City Commissioner, the voters know they’re electing you to also serve on the CRA, to also serve on Blueprint. You can’t have one without the other,” Herring said.

You can view the agenda and the recommendations here.

The workshop is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

