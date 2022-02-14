FSU Regional Educational Laboratory receives new $27 million award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Center for Reading Research at Florida State University is receiving federal dollars to continue to operate a regional lab focused on improving how K-12 students learn.

The lab is the only one in the southeastern region of the U.S., and it is one of only 10 in the country. It has been housed at FSU since 2012, and the new $27 million grant encompasses a five-year contract to continue the work being done in educational research.

“REL exemplifies the kind of cutting-edge research we specialize in at FSU, with real-world impacts,” said Interim Vice President for Research Laurel Fulkerson. “I couldn’t be prouder that this excellent team has once again been chosen to help address local and regional education needs from our teachers, administrators and policymakers.”

REL’s work includes assisting with local, regional, and state choices about educational policies and practices, along with providing training and technical support for using research to improve education.

In recent years, REL has also worked on supporting parents and caregivers who had to educate their children at home due to COVID-19. Researchers also examined how new theories and concepts, like the Social Presence Model, may help improve student-teacher interaction.

The program is funded through the Institute of Education Sciences, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

