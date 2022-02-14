Madison County family still searching for answers 7 years after woman’s disappearance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -After 7 years of searching, Madison County woman is still missing.

Sheriff’s deputies in Madison County are asking for the community’s help to find Annie Paul, 78, who went missing on Feb. 8, 2015.

Paul suffers from dementia and needs medication which could cause her to be disoriented, according to MCSO.

MCSO said she was last seen Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. standing on the porch at Rosa’s Caring Heart, an assisted living facility on the 2800 block of northwest U.S. Highway 221 in Greenville, Florida. Dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, blue jeans and black slippers with a pink strap.

Paul is a black woman with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. About five-five inches tall, and wights around135-145 Ibs.

If you have any information regarding Paul, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s office at (850) 973-4101.

For more information about the missing woman, visit https://charleyproject.org/case/annie-ruth-paul

