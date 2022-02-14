Advertisement

New technology coming to the Tallahassee International Airport

By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport receiving it’s own Valentine’s Day gift this year. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be installing state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners at the security checkpoint at TLH.

The new software will be installed in two lanes from February 14th and February 25th. Officials want to warn travelers that traffic at the security gate will be slower than normal. They also want to ensure that once the lanes are re-opened, passengers will notice an improved experience at the check point.

When the CT’s are in use, travelers won’t have to remove electronics or travel -sized liquid items from carry-on luggage. Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck already have this benefit without the new scanners.

“The CT technology utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to analyze the content of the bag and will allow TSA officers to rotate the image and ascertain that no threats are contained in the bag without needing to open the suitcase,” said Brian Cahill, TSA’s federal security director for TLH and other airports in Northern Florida.

