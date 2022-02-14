Supply shortages and inflation mean higher prices for flowers this Valentine’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As florists hustle to keep up with the valentine’s day rush, customers are seeing higher prices for flowers this year.

Janet Davis, owner of Hilly Fields Florist & Gifts, says Valentine’s Day is always stressful, with many people calling throughout the day for last minute arrangements.

This year, supply chain issues and inflation have impacted the floral industry.

Davis says vase prices have increased significantly, and the paper the shop typically uses to wrap its bouquets is out of stock.

“We can’t get it, so we’ve gone to higher end gloss,” Davis said. “That has actually dipped into our pockets a little bit more because of this shortage.”

Hilly Fields is now paying ten times more for its paper. Davis said the store had to raise its prices last month to keep up.

Still, higher prices don’t seem to have deterred anyone from buying flowers this Valentine’s Day.

Spending is expected to reach almost $24 billion this year, according to the national retail federation. That’s the second-highest year on record.

