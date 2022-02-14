Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering after a shooting that happened Sunday on Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
TPD said it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street near a Circle K gas station.
The man’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to officials.
There is no word yet on any arrests, and no other details were released.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.