Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering after a shooting that happened Sunday on Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street near a Circle K gas station.

The man’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to officials.

There is no word yet on any arrests, and no other details were released.

