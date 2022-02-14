Advertisement

Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street

(AP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering after a shooting that happened Sunday on Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street near a Circle K gas station.

The man’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to officials.

There is no word yet on any arrests, and no other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was arrested following a Saturday night stabbing.
One arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
Left: Forrest Reed, Right: Quashon Marquez Perry
One person dead from a nightclub shooting in Jackson County
Police Lights
Man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on West Tennessee Street
Tallahassee family waiting for a heart transplant for baby Benjamin
Tallahassee family waiting for a heart transplant for baby Benjamin
Rain chances will fall throughout the rest of Sunday, but colder weather will make a return for...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 13

Latest News

The Florida Center for Reading Research at Florida State University is receiving federal...
FSU Regional Educational Laboratory receives new $27 million award
Valentine's Day started with a big chill, but warmer days are ahead along with better rain...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Feb. 14
Franklin County residents host car show fundraiser for family who lost two daughters in fire
Franklin County residents host car show fundraiser for family who lost two daughters in fire
Rain chances will fall throughout the rest of Sunday, but colder weather will make a return for...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 13