Tallahassee NAACP asks FAMU not to demolish Truth Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A & M University has plans to tear down Truth Hall, but the Tallahassee branch of the NAACP is asking the university to push pause.

Truth Hall dates back to 1958, but it has not housed students since the fall of 2020.

FAMU said there are multiple issues with the building. An engineering report says water got into the outer shell, leading to leaking gutters, clogged pipes, and deteriorating windows.

It is also not in compliance with federal ADA guidelines.

FAMU’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr., said the building needs serious upgrades.

“This building is a little older. It has community bathrooms. It has some structural issues that need to be taken care of,” Dr. Hudson said. “In most cases when you weigh the options, it’s easier to demolish and rebuild.”

Hudson said FAMU wants to attract the best and the brightest, and facilities factor in to the decision process for prospective students.

“Our newer residence halls, the 700 bed in the FAMU Village, are already at capacity. So the desire to be in a newer facility, a facility where they have certain amenities, is what’s desired by our students,” Hudson said. “Across the nation, at most institutions, they’re not renovating. They’re building new buildings because of the infrastructure, the technology. Students want to have something where they can live and learn.”

The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP’s Delaitre Hollinger is the Chairman of the African American Historical Preservation Committee.

He sent a letter to President Robinson and the Board of Trustees, asking them to consider the historical significance of Truth Hall.

“It has an irreplaceable historical value. The value that, what it has meant to generations of FAMU Alumni and students, we can’t put a price tag on that,” Hollinger said. “Some things are priceless. Some things, we just have to make an effort to save and preserve. And some things are irreplaceable. And Truth Hall is one of those things.”

Hollinger expressed concerns about jeopardizing FAMU’s status as a National Historic District.

“In order to be considered for the National Register of Historic Places, a building has to be at least 50 years old, which at this point Truth Hall is eligible for listing,” Hollinger said.

He said he’s hoping the building could be repurposed to be something other than a student dorm.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation has an African American Historical Preservation Fund that’s given out millions of dollars to different entities, including HBCU campuses,” Hollinger said.

Hudson said FAMU has to balance the needs of students.

“We understand that everyone’s attached to historical sites. I, myself, as a graduate of Florida A&M University, have spent time in each one of these buildings. But we also have to think about current students and what they desire,” Hudson said.

FAMU says the current plan is demolish the structure by the summer, leaving a green space near the amphitheater. That space could be filled as the university works on its master plan.

