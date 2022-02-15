Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were below freezing in a few locations Tuesday morning with a few upper-level clouds. The clouds, associated with an upper-level trough of low pressure, will continue to pass by the area during the morning and daytime hours. Highs will be closer to normal - the mid to upper 60s - with a mostly sunny sky and a wind direction shift from the northeast to the east-southeast.

The wind shift will bring in more moisture from the Atlantic and potentially the Gulf of Mexico and increase the temperatures over the next couple of days. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs reaching into the 70s. Rain chances will be very low Wednesday, but the better odds arrive Thursday night into Friday as another storm system enters the Southeast. Rain chances will be at 60% Thursday night and 70% Friday. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and lows in the 60s Friday morning.

The weekend is looking better based on the trends in the guidance models. Rain chances will remain at 10% Saturday and Sunday to account for a slim chance of showers mainly Saturday morning and late Sunday. The front and higher moisture will likely stay far enough to the south to keep a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s.

There is a potential of an increase in rain chances Monday as a storm system might take shape in the Southeast U.S. For now, the morning low will be near 50 with a high near 70.

