Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near Lake Miccosukee getting into an older, dark-colored van driven by an older white woman with blonde hair.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 60-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near Lake Miccosukee getting into an older, dark-colored van driven by an older white woman with blonde hair.

Before that, she was seen around 6 p.m. Saturday walking away from her house near St. Margaret’s Catholic Church on East Washington Street in Monticello, traveling west towards the courthouse. At the time, she was wearing a white tank top with blue stripes, sandals and a red backpack, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said she has numerous medical conditions.

If you have any information about Martinez’s disappearance for the sheriff’s office, call 850-997-2523 or 911.

