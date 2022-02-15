Advertisement

To jump IRS phone line at tax time, some pay a hefty sum

Whether a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a return to...
Whether a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a return to get all or the rest of their money.(Source: CNN/file)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — If there’s one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it’s being stuck on endless hold.

Well, not everyone.

E. Martin Davidoff’s accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get through to an IRS customer service representative. He says paying for enQ’s line-jumping service cuts out hours every day that he would otherwise spend waiting to talk to an agent.

“It’s the epitome of American entrepreneurship,” says Davidoff, who heads the National Tax Controversy Practice for Prager Metis in New Jersey.

Consumer advocates are less enamored with enQ, seeing it as a pay-to-play arrangement that gives those who can afford it a way to get quick access to what should be a free government service equally available to all.

Members of Congress from both parties have concerns, too. The service is expected to come up on Thursday when the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on customer service problems at the IRS, where call volumes have reached record levels.

“No taxpayers should have to fork over $1,000 to a private company to get their phone calls answered by the IRS. It’s maddening,” committee chairman Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote in an email to the AP. “Rebuilding this agency so it can serve hardworking taxpayers is a top priority, and the committee will again examine the issue this week.”

Last November, Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and Mark Warner, D-Va., wrote to the IRS to urge the agency to investigate how the company’s robocalls to the IRS affect agency phone systems.

The company’s bots regularly get in the queue for various IRS service lines, and then clients who dial in to enQ can swap in to spots at the front of the waiting list.

Tax professionals who need regular access to IRS services during the busy filing season say that while enQ may be controversial, it’s necessary for them to do complicated tax work. The service, which can cost $300 a month or $1,000 a year, claims to cut phone hold times by up to 90%.

And the problem is immense. At the height of the 2021 filing season, the IRS was receiving more than 1,500 calls per second.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who serves as an IRS ombudsman, told a House subcommittee earlier this month that taxpayers had more difficulty reaching the IRS by phone in 2021 than ever before. Because of staffing issues and an overload of work, just 11% of the 282 million phone calls received last year were answered.

Andrew Valiente, founder and CEO of enQ, declined to comment in detail, stating in an email that he was “hyper-focused on building” the business. In a video on his website, he says his approach may be “unorthodox,” but it’s also a “no-brainer” to avoid wasting time on hold.

Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, is among the many CPAs who use enQ.

“We’re conflicted that it costs money to access a free government service,” Steber said, “but in the service of serving American taxpayers, I kind of fault the IRS for not having funding and resources — but they haven’t been funded for 20 years.”

Legislation that would have given the IRS billions of dollars to bolster its enforcement capacity and update everything from printers to photocopiers to the agency’s staffing levels and improving telephone service is stalled in Congress.

Robert Nassau, director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University College of Law, said getting through to an IRS agent can feel like winning the lottery.

“I can’t tell for certain how much harder it has made it for people like me to get through,” he said of enQ, “but these bots are probably trying to call the same number that I’m trying to call.”

Nassau supervises roughly 10 law students per semester who help low-income people prepare and file their taxes.

“It doesn’t seem fair that when it comes to the IRS, you’re basically buying better access to the service and getting faster access,” he said. “Eventually we get through, and it may take several more days. I can imagine these enQ people costing us a couple of days. It’s irksome.”

Sue Simon, a director of customer assistance at the IRS, said taxpayers have the option of using “customer call back,” where they leave a number for the IRS to call them later rather than wait on hold.

“We recognize that people don’t have a lot of time, so we want them to have the option of calling them back,” she said. “I think this is a great option and it will help taxpayers”

But Collins, in her testimony this month, warned that customer callback “may not be a cure-all for IRS telephone operations.”

“If the IRS workforce only has the capacity to answer 32 million telephone calls, as it did last year, customer callback still will not enable the IRS to handle all of the 250 million calls that went unanswered,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TLH Development
Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A person was arrested following a Saturday night stabbing.
One arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
Verizon service outage
Verizon Wireless outage across Georgia
Missing since 2015.
Madison County family still searching for answers 7 years after woman’s disappearance

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts