PROGRAMMING ALERT: WCTV’s 4 p.m. newscast airing on alternate channel Tuesday, Feb. 15

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s Eyewitness News at 4 will air on a different channel on Tuesday. This is because CBS is airing live coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Viewers watching in Leon County and the surrounding area can watch Eyewitness News at 4 over the air on WCTV 6.6, and channel 15.1.

Those closer to Valdosta can watch on 57.1.

For cable and satellite subscribers, the broadcast will be available on Dish and DirecTV channel 57, and on Comcast at 436.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

