Ribeye Steak with Bourbon Glaze

INGREDIENTS

10oz to12oz ribeye steak

2 tbsp liquid smoke

1/2 cup mojo marinade

1 tsp Himalayan salt

1 tsp black ground pepper

1 tsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of onion powder

1 tsp of lemon pepper

1 tbsp of butter

Bourbon glaze ingredients

1.5 oz (1 shot) of bourbon

1 cup of barbecue sauce

1/3 cup of honey

2 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp of red pepper flakes

1 tbsp of onion powder

1 tbsp if garlic powder

METHOD

Place ribeye steak into a bag, add liquid smoke and mojo into same bag.

Place bag in the refrigerator and allow to marinate for 1 hour or overnight for better flavor.

After the steak has been marinated, remove it from the zip lock bag and add all the seasonings listed.

Make sure to rub both sides of the ribeye well with the seasonings.

Take your grilling pan, add butter to it and turn your stove on medium-high heat.

Cook steak for 13 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway through (medium).

After the steak has been cooked, immediately wrap it in aluminum foil (it allows your steak to rest and seal in all the juices).

Allow it to rest for an additional 6 minutes.

BOURBON GLAZE

Blend all ingredients in a small pot. Simmer on medium heat for 6 to 10 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.