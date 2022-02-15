Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County School District says its high school’s assistant principal is on paid administrative leave while an investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent Ted Roush says a third party is looking into allegations made in late January against Gary Caldwell. The district did not release the details about the allegations against Caldwell.

Roush says more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Caldwell has worked for the Suwannee County School District since 1992. During his career, he was the principal of Suwannee Intermediate School and an administrator at Suwannee Middle School.

“We haven’t determined that there’s any guilt by anybody at this point,” Roush told the Suwannee Democrat. “But there is, obviously, an open inquiry that is subject to open investigation.”

Roush also told WCTV Caldwell has not been suspended.

The superintendent says the third-party investigator was hired in order to keep the investigation unbiased and fair.

“If there’s an issue that needs to be looked at, we’re going to look at it and make sure we get to the bottom of it to the greatest extent we can and then make the right decisions,” Roush said.

