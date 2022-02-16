2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Naples men were arrested on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday morning after troopers found several catalytic converters in their truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at around 11:30 a.m. the two men stopped at an abandoned vehicle on I-10 just east of Capital Circle Northwest.

Troopers say the men had stopped at another abandoned vehicle prior to that and were seen removing something from both vehicles. Troopers later stopped the men and found the car parts during a search of their vehicle.

FHP says this investigation is still ongoing.

