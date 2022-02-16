Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

