Advertisement

Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law

The President is scheduled to visit Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is taking his message of rebuilding America’s framework directly to Ohio residents.

Biden will be in the Buckeye state Thursday to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Biden says the law makes way for the renovating of Ohio’s bridges, water and sewer system, and expanding internet access.

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown agrees.

“We will soon see cranes in the air and shovels in the ground to be able to make this law a reality that people can actually see in front of their faces and actually feel in their pocketbooks,” said Brown.

Brown says one of Ohio’s greatest needs is replacing lead pipes.

“In Ohio, we have over 650,000 lead pipes,” said Brown.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown believes the law will “create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas.”

When it comes to roads and bridges, the Department of Transportation says Ohio has nearly 1,400 bridges in “poor condition.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law is anticipated to deliver “approximately 9.8 billion over five years to address this issue.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
FILE PHOTO: School lockers
Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation
An oil company wants a gas station in North Wakulla County, but critics say it threatens a...
Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal
The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

The University of Utah campus is shown from Rice-Eccles Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Salt...
University of Utah student allegedly killed girlfriend, claims they made suicide pact, but he lived
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave
Pamela S. McNeill
Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary