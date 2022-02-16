Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
FILE PHOTO: School lockers
Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation
An oil company wants a gas station in North Wakulla County, but critics say it threatens a...
Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal
The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball