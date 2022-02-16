Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Now, in 2022, a piece from his ship can belong to you.

According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell is scheduled for auction in Tallahassee on March 2, 2022.

Affiliated Auctions says the bell arrived in Tallahassee from Miami after the diver who discovered it told the auctioneers the bell’s origin story.

Christopher Columbus’ grandson requested his grandfather’s personal belongings be returned to Portugal on the San Salvador in 1555, according to the release.

The San Salvador failed to complete the voyage as it wrecked off the coast of Portugal, and the bell stayed in the sea for more than 400 years, the release says.

Diver Robert Mazzaro and his team discovered the bell in 1994 as they searched the wreckage that was once the San Salvador, according to Affiliated Auctions.

Auctioneer Kathleen Whitworth says this piece of history has lots of interesting narratives behind it, including a kidnapping and legal battles.

“The Bell is such a crucial part in the discovery of the New World. We are honored to be given the opportunity to ensure this important artifact is preserved and enjoyed for generations to come. We thank Mr. Mazzaro for entrusting us with such an amazing piece of history,” Whitworth says.

You can learn more about the bell and its provenance on the Affiliated Auctions website. The auctioneer’s website indicates the bell’s estimated value is between $2.5 to $5 million.

