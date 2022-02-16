Decatur County woman arrested for printing fake checks

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Decatur County woman has been arrested for printing and using fake checks, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

Both BPS and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office were alerted about fraudulent checks being made and passed to various businesses in January around Bainbridge, BPS says.

Investigators learned the checks were possibly being printed by Samantha Faye Parker, who lives in Climax, Georgia. Before executing a search warrant at her address, law enforcement obtained arrest warrants for Parker based on the evidence from the checks found at Bainbridge businesses, BPS says.

Law enforcement says officers found several items of evidence, including printed fake checks containing names of several people and area businesses that did not authorize those checks, during the search. Investigators also found various people’s driver’s licenses, credit card documents, credit cards and tax documents, which are all evidence of identity theft, during the search.

“Parker reportedly told investigators she was printing these checks using an application on her cellphone. The checks used various bank account numbers and routing numbers and named Parker as the payee,” BPS’ press release said.

BPS says Parker was arrested on a total of 17 charges, including printing, negotiating, executing false checks, shoplifting and identity theft. She faces charges in multiple South Georgia counties, as well as out-of-state charges in Florida and Alabama.

BPS says this is an active investigation, and more arrests and charges are pending in this case. If you have information for law enforcement, reach out to the DCSO at 229-400-8020 or BPS at 229-248-2038. If your business received checks in the name of Samantha Parker or Robert Sadler, law enforcement is asking you to contact an investigator immediately.

