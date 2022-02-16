Advertisement

Florida attracted around 31 million tourists at the end of 2021

Florida attracted about 31 million tourists at the end of 2021
Florida attracted about 31 million tourists at the end of 2021(MGN graphic)
By News Service of Florida Staff and Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF/WCTV) - During the final three months of 2021, Florida attracted around 31 million tourists.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state drew more tourists for the second consecutive quarter than in the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the state.

The estimation for the overall number of tourists in 2021 was about 122.3 million, which is less than 2019′s tourists number of 131.069 million, but that number is a 54 percent increase from 2020.

“So many people over the last year-and-a-half have said, ‘OK, I need to escape from the burdens of wherever I’m at with the mandates and the lockdowns and just come to Florida,’” DeSantis said during an appearance at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach.

Domestic travelers made up 94 percent of the tourists for 2021′s fourth quarter and 96 percent for the entire year.

“We don’t make predictions at Visit Florida, but with these domestic numbers, once our international visitors are able to get back here, look out,” Dana Young, president and CEO of the state tourism marketing agency said.

In 2021, the State of Florida had 4.958 million international visitors, up from 2.047 million in 2020 but down from 9.801 million in 2019. In 2021, 580,000 Canadians visited the state, down from 1.358 million in 2020 and 4.988 million in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
FILE PHOTO: School lockers
Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation
An oil company wants a gas station in North Wakulla County, but critics say it threatens a...
Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman
TLH Development
Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
Florida State University will be celebrating the inauguration of Richard McCullough, its 16th...
Inauguration of FSU’s 16th president scheduled for Feb. 25
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites