Florida attracted around 31 million tourists at the end of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF/WCTV) - During the final three months of 2021, Florida attracted around 31 million tourists.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state drew more tourists for the second consecutive quarter than in the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the state.

The estimation for the overall number of tourists in 2021 was about 122.3 million, which is less than 2019′s tourists number of 131.069 million, but that number is a 54 percent increase from 2020.

“So many people over the last year-and-a-half have said, ‘OK, I need to escape from the burdens of wherever I’m at with the mandates and the lockdowns and just come to Florida,’” DeSantis said during an appearance at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach.

Domestic travelers made up 94 percent of the tourists for 2021′s fourth quarter and 96 percent for the entire year.

“We don’t make predictions at Visit Florida, but with these domestic numbers, once our international visitors are able to get back here, look out,” Dana Young, president and CEO of the state tourism marketing agency said.

In 2021, the State of Florida had 4.958 million international visitors, up from 2.047 million in 2020 but down from 9.801 million in 2019. In 2021, 580,000 Canadians visited the state, down from 1.358 million in 2020 and 4.988 million in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.