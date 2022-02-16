Inauguration of FSU’s 16th president scheduled for Feb. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University will celebrate its 16th president’s inauguration with a day of festivities on Friday, Feb. 25.

During 22 years at Carnegie Mellon University, Richard McCullough rose from being an assistant professor to vice president of research. In 2012, he worked for Harvard as the vice provost for research and professor of materials science and engineering.

McCullough began his five-year contract with FSU in Aug. 2021.

On Feb. 25, FSU will be hosting a ceremony in honor of its new president. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with “The President’s Symposium: The Future of Higher Education” in the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

The ceremony will bring a panel of national leaders in the higher education industry from Harvard, CMU and of course FSU, along with the editor-in-chief of Science Magazine to discuss FSU’s future.

The inauguration will be hosted from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. highlighting university traditions, such as the awarding of The President’s Medallion and the lighting of the three torches.

Jim Clark, FSU’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, will be hosting the ceremony.

Distinguished speakers for the ceremony will include:

Lawrence S. Bacow, president of Harvard University

Alan M. Garber, provost of Harvard University

Jared L. Cohon, president emeritus of Carnegie Mellon University

Marshall M. Criser, chancellor of the State University System of Florida

Peter Collins, chair of the FSU Board of Trustees

Nastassia Janvier, student body president and FSU trustee

Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee

FSU Professor of English Maxine Montgomery

Mike Norvell, head football coach of Florida State University.

David Kirby, who is the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of English, will read poetry at the ceremony, while Marcy Stonikas will be featured for a musical performance.

