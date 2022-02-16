Advertisement

Union ‘Labor of Love’ event advocates for higher wages

The Service Employees International Union hosted an event at the Florida Capitol to advocate for bills supporting essential workers instead of hurting them.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Labor of Love event was held at the Florida Capitol to celebrate essential workers, while also reminding lawmakers to do the same.

The Service Employees International Union hosted the event. Union workers from across the state were in attendance to push for bills that will help working families.

The union is speaking out against legislation including a bill that would ban cities and counties from setting minimum wages higher than the states, referred to as Senate bill 1124.

During Tuesday’s event, essential workers including bus drivers, custodians and house keepers all gathered outside the capitol, calling on lawmakers to show their love and appreciation with bills that actually support all of their hard work, and increase their wages.

“This isn’t just something that affects us as workers but also affects our families and working families throughout the state. We don’t get health insurance, we don’t have paid sick days, we don’t have different vacation days,” said Nora Dumenigo, a cabin cleaner at the Miami International airport. “So that’s what we’re here to make sure we’re fighting against.”

Rhonda Miller, a bus driver in Palm Beach County and a leading member of SEIU said the legislation does not represent the fair wages that service workers deserve and takes power away from local agencies to determine what a livable wage is for its community.

The SEIU includes more than 80,000 workers across Florida, including public employees, and healthcare support staff.

Like Miller, other participants say the bill would not benefit everyone, especially since the cost of living is not the same across the state.

“We are so grateful for what they are doing, but we need them to understand that we would like them to up the ante,” said Miller.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
An oil company wants a gas station in North Wakulla County, but critics say it threatens a...
Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal
FILE PHOTO: School lockers
Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation
TLH Development
Tallahassee man injured in shooting on Pensacola Street
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

Lawmakers debated a controversial abortion ban bill on the floor of the Florida House Tuesday.
Florida abortion ban bill nears House approval
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Feb. 15, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Union hosts 'Labor of Love' event at Florida Capitol to advocate for essential workers
Florida Senate Committee votes to keep names of drugs used in executions out of public record