‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Noise nuisances continue in Tallahassee, with large parking lot parties popping up around the Capital City.

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting.

The Commission will look at two options. Both allow a police officer to be the complainant, which means if they hear a noise issue, they can use their discretion to handle it, rather than waiting to hear from neighbors.

Both options also hold property owners accountable for a noise nuisance.

Option One would:

Allow law enforcement to be the complainant, to initiate the enforcement of the noise nuisance, which is a standard practice for a similar nuisance violation.

Maintain application by land use, such as urban core vs. residential.

Maintain Urban Core District times for enforcement

Hold property owners accountable for a noise nuisance in their property.

Allow law enforcement to enforce noise standards such as dispersion of crowds, and

Increase penalties

Option Two would:

Allow law enforcement to be the complainant, to initiate the enforcement of the noise nuisance, which is a standard practice for a similar nuisance violation.

Remove application by land use; urban core vs. residential.

Remove exemptions such us (e.g. solid waste collections, emergency vehicles, sporting events, emergency generators).

Hold property owners accountable for a noise nuisance in their property.

Allow law enforcement to enforce noise standards such as dispersion of crowds, and

Increase penalties

The proposed ordinances would have civil penalties; $250 for the first violation, $350 for the second violation, and $500 for any subsequent violations.

The main difference between the two options would be the treatment of the Urban Core. By maintaining the application of the law by land use, bars and clubs that may be noisy during operating hours, up to 2:00 a.m., would not be subject to complaints.

TPD is asking the City to choose Option One.

A years-long issue

The department has run a Crowd Control Task Force since October of 2020. Since then, parking lot parties have accounted for more than 6,000 hours for TPD, amounting to more than $250,000 in operating costs.

Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes hopes the new law will help with the violence issue as well.

“We’re able to go in and take a proactive stance when we have these vehicles parked, basically having loud music contests. We’re able to go in and disperse that. We’re able to issue citations. We’re able to take a more aggressive stance in these problematic locations,” Holmes said. “The new ordinance that we’re getting, we’re proposing, it allows us to be complainants. It allows law enforcement to take a proactive stance and go out and make a discretionary decision when we see a violation.”

He also pointed to multiple homicides stemming from the parties, adding that it’s another reason the new law is needed.

“Where these crowds have escalated, violence has taken place, and we’ve lost life,” Holmes said.

Since October of 2020, TPD’s task force has seized 58 firearms, brought 181 felony charges, and conducted 2,974 traffic stops.

Still, residents say it’s not enough.

Residents upset about lack of enforcement

Patrick Garner lives near the Skyline Marathon on West Tennessee Street. He told WCTV in October of 2021 that the noise was unbearable. He said it hasn’t gotten better since.

“The sound is so loud that it makes you want to punch yourself. I’m not kidding,” Garner said.

He also said there’s no relief and no way to escape the sound.

“I’m lying in my bed and the music is so loud that the bed is shaking,” Garner said.

He said rather than a person driving by with loud music, people stay in one spot for hours, making it impossible to sleep between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. multiple times a week.

“When the music gets going, I can hear babies crying and parents trying to comfort their kids,” Garner said.

He’s hoping the new ordinance will empower police to combat the issue.

