City Commission schedules public hearing on new noise ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Noise nuisances could be a thing of the past in Tallahassee.

The City Commission voted 4 to 1 to move forward with the creation of a new law, allowing police to use their discretion to handle loud parking lot parties.

The single dissenting vote came from Commissioner Jack Porter, who said she had issues with parts of the proposed ordinance and the process leading to its creation.

TPD created a task force to deal with the issue in Oct. 2020; since then, the department has spent more than $250,000, representing 6,000 hours of manpower dealing with the issue.

Commissioners had two options before them at Wednesday’s meeting. They chose the language that would allow noise up to 2 a.m. in the urban core of Tallahassee, what police referred to as the “entertainment district.”

The option Commissioners chose was the one recommended by TPD, because they believe it’s a better allocation of their resources and minimizes disruption to existing businesses.

During the meeting, public commenters from local hotels, including the Residence Inn on Gaines Street and the AC by Marriott in Railroad Square, said travelers have left Tallahassee with negative impressions after loud parking lot parties.

Some residents said they’ve watched people move out of their neighborhoods because of the loud noise.

The new ordinance will allow police to take initiative, acting as the complainant in noise cases.

Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes said the new law will have major impact.

“It’s also a tool that we can use to address our violence crime issues at these locations,” Holmes said. “We know that at these gatherings, there is the use of alcohol, illegal drug activity. Those are ingredients for disaster.”

Multiple parking lot parties have ended in homicides, including one instance in which police say a crowd would not let law enforcement get to a shooting victim.

The Commission will hold a public hearing on the new law at its next meeting on March 9.

