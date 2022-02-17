City Commission votes to contribute $140,000 of funding to Council on Status of Men and Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission has unanimously voted to reserve funding for the Council on the Status of Men and Boys.

Sheriff Walt McNeil asked the City to contribute $140,000 to help set up the group.

The council’s goal is to address the root causes of violent crime among 16 to 24-year-olds.

McNeil’s proposal comes as a response to the Anatomy of a Homicide report, which showed 86% of victims and 81% of homicide offenders between 2015 and 2020 were male.

The mission would be to unify existing agencies and funding to create a plan for reducing homicides and addressing the disparities and challenges for men and boys at risk.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox brought up a concern that the City’s TEMPO program is already doing the work the Council is proposing to tackle. McNeil said while TEMPO functions on one level, there are multiple others that go unaddressed, going down to the third-grade reading level.

The council is proposed to have a leadership council, as well as staff including an executive director, case managers, and data analysis and administrative support.

McNeil also is hoping the group will have an Executive Steering Committee, and seven subcommittees, including research and planning, education, community outreach, mental and behavioral health, investigations and enforcement, workforce development and employment, and family support.

Multiple public speakers were in favor of the funding allocation. Some spoke about the need to include single mothers as part of the group as well.

Leon County Commissioners voted to contribute $70,000 to the council, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will commit another $70,000. McNeil said he intends to ask Leon County Schools for the final $70,000 to bring the total up to $350,000.

