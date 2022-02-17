Advertisement

City Commission votes to contribute $140,000 of funding to Council on Status of Men and Boys

The Tallahassee City Commission has unanimously voted to reserve funding for the Council on the Status of Men and Boys.
By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission has unanimously voted to reserve funding for the Council on the Status of Men and Boys.

Sheriff Walt McNeil asked the City to contribute $140,000 to help set up the group.

The council’s goal is to address the root causes of violent crime among 16 to 24-year-olds.

McNeil’s proposal comes as a response to the Anatomy of a Homicide report, which showed 86% of victims and 81% of homicide offenders between 2015 and 2020 were male.

The mission would be to unify existing agencies and funding to create a plan for reducing homicides and addressing the disparities and challenges for men and boys at risk.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox brought up a concern that the City’s TEMPO program is already doing the work the Council is proposing to tackle. McNeil said while TEMPO functions on one level, there are multiple others that go unaddressed, going down to the third-grade reading level.

The council is proposed to have a leadership council, as well as staff including an executive director, case managers, and data analysis and administrative support.

McNeil also is hoping the group will have an Executive Steering Committee, and seven subcommittees, including research and planning, education, community outreach, mental and behavioral health, investigations and enforcement, workforce development and employment, and family support.

Multiple public speakers were in favor of the funding allocation. Some spoke about the need to include single mothers as part of the group as well.

Leon County Commissioners voted to contribute $70,000 to the council, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will commit another $70,000. McNeil said he intends to ask Leon County Schools for the final $70,000 to bring the total up to $350,000.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10

Latest News

It’s an emotional goodbye for the Quincy community as the long time Massey drug store prepares...
Massey Drug Store to close after over 80 years in Quincy
City Commission schedules public hearing on new noise ordinance
City Commission schedules public hearing on new noise ordinance
The pharmacy has been passed down three generations, building quite the reputation amongst...
Massey Drug Store closes after 80 years of business
Hundreds of Floridians gathered at the capitol Wednesday to support better housing, employment...
Hundreds rally for felons' rights at the Florida Capitol