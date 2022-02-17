Massey Drug Store to close after over 80 years in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s an emotional goodbye for the Quincy community as the long-time Massey Drug Store prepares to close for good.

The pharmacy has been passed down three generations, building quite the reputation amongst Gadsden County residents.

“The people of Gadsden County and Quincy have been very supportive of the business, and very kind to have come in and let us take care of them,” said Terrance Massey. “But it’s just, I need to, I want to enjoy life a little bit.”

As devastating as this news is for customers, Massey said he’s just as heartbroken to announce that he’ll be retiring. However, after nearly 40 years of running the family business, he’s hoping that people will understand that he’s closing for a chance at life.

“When I come in here, he knows me, and he says ‘Hey Ms. Powell and I be so thrilled,’” said Thelma Powell.

Powell, who’s in her 80s, said that one of her twin daughters was born with a heart defect and all of her medication came from Massey’s store. She said Mr. Massey made her feel like more than just a customer, but instead, family.

“For all of the customers that come in here, I’m speaking for them. I know that they’re going to miss you too, just like I’m going to miss you, and we want you to know that we love you,” she said.

For over 80 years the Massey family drug store has rested in the heart of Quincy. Terrance said the decision to close has been a difficult one for him and many of his customers, but he’s hoping to use the newfound freedom to travel and focus more on his family.

“My parents both died at 80 and I will be 65 in a month, and that really got my attention that you know, shoot, I don’t have many years left maybe and I want to be sure to get out and do the thing that I’ve wished to do for years,” said Massey.

The pharmacy officially closed on Feb. 9 and Massey said all of the prescriptions have been forwarded to a pharmacy chain in town. For now, the store will remain open to continue selling the remainder of the shelf inventory.

