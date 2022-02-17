Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed abortion bill heads to the floor for final debate and vote.

The legislation would ban abortions after 15 weeks with very few medical exceptions and is expected to pass.

Protestors who showed up at the Capitol Wednesday said this bill takes away rights from women.

While those in support of the bill believe there are acceptable alternatives.

Protestors from Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, and Tallahassee driving to the State Capitol Wednesday to speak out against the 15-week abortion ban.

“We’ve been trying to have a consistent presence all session because the Florida legislature seems very very set right now on divisive bills that really focus on cultural wars and electioneering and abortion bans is one of them,” said protest organizer Lauren Brenzel. “Floridians by and large do not support the ban on abortion, they believe it is a private medical decision so we’re bringing Floridians here today as we’ve been doing throughout this entire process to stand against this bill.”

They showed up wearing shirts referring to a specific clause in Florida’s Constitution Article 1, Section 23.

“Yesterday the house sponsored the bill saying that there is no explicit protection for the right to access abortion, there is in Florida’s constitution. There’s a very clear protection of the government not interfering with the publics private medical decisions,” Brenzel said.

Brenzel continued to say that there are bigger concerns that they should focus on.

“We have an affordable housing crisis, rent has raised 20% in the last year, wages are not keeping up with the cost of goods and services, and instead they’re focused on these really divisive bills,” Brenzel said.

Meanwhile, parent, Justin Goodwin is in full support of the bill.

He said there are other options in this situation.

“In the event that it does happen, absolutely abstinence is one way to prevent an unwanted pregnancy, absolutely,” said Justin Goodwin.

Even challenging others to step up and fill in so that abortion is off the table.

“I would like to see the hearts of people that claim to be Christians step up to the plate and offer to adopt those babies so that abortion wouldn’t be an option,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also acknowledging the road ahead will face challenges even with a vote to pass the bill.

“Abortion is one of the few things that when it is done right something seizes to exist. So, we would be in favor of a bill passing like that. However, we understand that it is very difficult to legislate morality,” Goodwin said.

If the House passes the bill, it will head to the Senate next.

