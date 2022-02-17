Advertisement

Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues

By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed abortion bill heads to the floor for final debate and vote.

The legislation would ban abortions after 15 weeks with very few medical exceptions and is expected to pass.

Protestors who showed up at the Capitol Wednesday said this bill takes away rights from women.

While those in support of the bill believe there are acceptable alternatives.

Protestors from Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, and Tallahassee driving to the State Capitol Wednesday to speak out against the 15-week abortion ban.

“We’ve been trying to have a consistent presence all session because the Florida legislature seems very very set right now on divisive bills that really focus on cultural wars and electioneering and abortion bans is one of them,” said protest organizer Lauren Brenzel. “Floridians by and large do not support the ban on abortion, they believe it is a private medical decision so we’re bringing Floridians here today as we’ve been doing throughout this entire process to stand against this bill.”

They showed up wearing shirts referring to a specific clause in Florida’s Constitution Article 1, Section 23.

“Yesterday the house sponsored the bill saying that there is no explicit protection for the right to access abortion, there is in Florida’s constitution. There’s a very clear protection of the government not interfering with the publics private medical decisions,” Brenzel said.

Brenzel continued to say that there are bigger concerns that they should focus on.

“We have an affordable housing crisis, rent has raised 20% in the last year, wages are not keeping up with the cost of goods and services, and instead they’re focused on these really divisive bills,” Brenzel said.

Meanwhile, parent, Justin Goodwin is in full support of the bill.

He said there are other options in this situation.

“In the event that it does happen, absolutely abstinence is one way to prevent an unwanted pregnancy, absolutely,” said Justin Goodwin.

Even challenging others to step up and fill in so that abortion is off the table.

“I would like to see the hearts of people that claim to be Christians step up to the plate and offer to adopt those babies so that abortion wouldn’t be an option,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also acknowledging the road ahead will face challenges even with a vote to pass the bill.

“Abortion is one of the few things that when it is done right something seizes to exist. So, we would be in favor of a bill passing like that. However, we understand that it is very difficult to legislate morality,” Goodwin said.

If the House passes the bill, it will head to the Senate next.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
FILE PHOTO: School lockers
Suwannee County High School assistant principal on leave pending investigation
An oil company wants a gas station in North Wakulla County, but critics say it threatens a...
Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal
The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
The sheriff’s office said Martha Martinez was last seen Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 90...
Jefferson County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

Latest News

Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues
Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues
Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues
Pushback against proposed abortion ban bill continues
Investigators learned the checks were possibly being printed by Samantha Faye Parker, who lives...
Decatur County woman arrested for printing fake checks
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10